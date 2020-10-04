Make every possible effort to break chain of COVID-19 infection: Yogi to officials

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Expressing satisfaction at the drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases by 22,000 in the last 17 days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said officials should not lower the guard and must make every possible effort to break the chain of infection.

"No effort should be spared to increase the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state," he directed officials.

Presiding over a high-level unlock review meeting at his official residence, he asked officials to pay more attention to those districts where more cases are being reported.



"In the first phase do the geographical mapping of the districts where more than 100 cases are being reported in a day and identify the high incidence clusters. In the next phase, the districts with 50 cases or more should be taken up," he directed.

He said the containment zones should be made in those identified clusters in order to ensure effective infection control.

"Every person in the clusters should be tested and the home delivery of essentials be arranged," he added.

The Chief Minister took stock of the Covid situation in Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar and directed the nodal officers of these districts, the Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Principal Secretary, Health respectively to chalk out effective strategy to check the Covid spread.

He asked officials to maintain communication with the home isolated patients besides patients admitted in the hospitals through CM Helpline to get feedback on their condition. (ANI)

