Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President and CEO of the Defence Aerospace Division, Kalyani Group addressing the officers of the Indian Armed Forces in Secunderabad. Photo/ANI
Make in India, not option but imperative in defence production: Rajinder Bhatia

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 03:36 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Make in India, in the defence production, is very crucial and not an option, said Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President and CEO of the Defence Aerospace Division, Kalyani Group in his address to the officers of the three services of the Indian Armed Forces.
"Make in India is not an option but an imperative and further analysed the data pertaining to manufacturing industry in India, its impact on GDP and also brought out how strategic partnership model will encourage broader participation of private sector in defence production," Bhatia said in his address to the officers, according to a press release by the Defence Wing on Tuesday.
The officers were attending a course on Higher Defence Management in "Strategic Partnership: Analysis and Way Forward" at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.
Bhatia also interacted with Major General Sandeep Sharma, Commandant of CDM and other faculty members of the institute on policy issues pertaining to defence acquisition and supply chain management. (ANI)

