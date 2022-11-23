'Make in India', 'Vocal for Local' creating opportunities for employment, self-employment, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed 71,056 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits of Rozgar Mela via video conference and said that it shows the government's commitment to providing government jobs to the youth.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, while mentioning that the Mela has been held in Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman Islands, Gujarat, UP and Maharashtra, highlighted that the initiative to provide job opportunities to the youth will continue uninterrupted and will help in nation-building.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that schemes like 'Make in India' or 'Vocal for Local' are creating employment and self-employment opportunities in the country.

In his address the PM mentioned Production link Initiative (PLI) scheme as a great source of new employment opportunities.

"Under the PLI scheme only, it is expected to create 60 lakh new employment opportunities. Be it Make in India or Vocal for Local, all these schemes are creating new opportunities for employment and self-employment in the country. That means the opportunities for government and non-government jobs are increasing constantly," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the resolve to make India a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal and said that the new recruits will be the 'saarthi' of the country in this period.

"You are getting this new responsibility in a special era. The country has entered Amrit Kaal. We the citizens have taken the resolution to make India a developed nation in this duration. To attain this resolution, you're going to be the 'saarthi' of the country," he said.

"In front of the rest of the people of the country, all of you who are going to shoulder this new responsibility, are being appointed as a representative of the Central Government in a way," the Prime Minister added.

He also urged the new recruits to work on capacity building to increase efficiencies within the government.



"I would urge all of them to work on capacity building to increase efficiencies within the Government. Today, more than 71,000 youths are being given appointment letters in 45 cities. This will bring happiness to the homes of thousands of families," he said.

PM Modi said that the Make in India or Vocal for Local schemes are creating new opportunities of employment for the youth.

"Be it Make in India or Vocal4Local, every scheme is creating new opportunities of employment for the youth. These opportunities are reaching our Yuva in every part of India. Youth are getting benefits from opening up of the space sector for private players. A few days ago, India witnessed how the private sector launched a space rocket successfully," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module - online orientation course for all new appointees at Rozgar Mela via video conference.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly, said PMO.

Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.

"The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh)," the statement said.

In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). (ANI)

