Make law to hang culprits within stipulated time, says Mayawati after Unnao rape victim's death

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): After the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court, BSP chief Mayawati said that the central government should make a law to hang the culprits in such cases within the stipulated time.

Talking to Twitter, Mayawati said that the death of Unnao rape victim in Delhi is "extremely painful."

"The BSP is with the victim's family in this hour of grief," she wrote and added that the Uttar Pradesh government should take special initiative soon to provide proper justice to the victim's family as this is a public demand.

"Also, in order to stop such painful incidents all over the country including Uttar Pradesh, the state governments should create fear of law among the people and keeping in mind such incidents, the Centre should definitely make a law to hang the culprits within the stipulated time," she wrote.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Dr Shalab Kumar, HOD of burns and plastic department at the hospital told ANI: "It is very sad that the Unnao rape victim could not survive despite our best efforts. She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive."

On Thursday, the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March this year. The case is under trial at a court in Unnao. (ANI)

