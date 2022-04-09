Make policies that you can implement: Navjot Sidhu slams AAP-led Punjab govt

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab government alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the border state asking the state government to make policies that they can implement.

Sidhu, former Punjab Congress president, alleged that violence is taking place in the state.

"Situation of today is such that people are being beaten up in theatres, shots are being fired on roads... Punjab is a border state, very sensitive... why did the govt make promises of changing people's lives after coming to power," Sidhu said.



"Make policies that you can implement from the first day itself. Unless you don't fix the supply & rate, lawlessness will spread," he added.

Earlier this month also, Sidhu had slammed the Bhagwant Mann led state government over the alleged murder of a kabaddi player in Patiala. He had accused the AAP government of unleashing "anarchy" and "jungle raj" in Punjab.

"I have never seen such anarchy in Punjab. No one is afraid of law and order. It's jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders are being committed in broad daylight. There should be no priority other than law and order and peace in the state," the Congress leader had said.

Meanwhile, Sidhu last week had called out the AAP to take a look at a purported video where a Congress worker was allegedly brutally beaten in Patiala's Sanaur in Punjab.

"Kejriwal, your people are going to court in Delhi that your life is in danger, should you worry about the lives of Punjabis too? If it happens in Delhi you call it Vandalism. Look what is happening in Punjab... Another Congress worker was brutally beaten in Sanaur. Law & order at a very low ebb !!" tweeted Sidhu. (ANI)

