"Make your important contribution to building Aatmanirbhar Bharat": HP Governor tells state youths

Shimla(Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla attended the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Program at the historic Gaiety Theater in Shimla on Monday and called upon the people to unitedly move ahead on the path of duty with a dedicated spirit and contribute significantly towards building a self-reliant India, informed an official release.

The governor while addressing the public said, "This [14th Tribal Youth Exchange Program] is an effort to know and recognize Indian culture and civilization through the program. This program is being organized to spread information about the development that India has achieved in the last 75 years and the new pace of development that the tribal society has achieved."

According to the Himachal Pradesh governor, with the participation of the Central Armed Forces, the mutual coordination, cooperation and brotherhood of the tribal youth with them will further increase. With this, the tribal population will be able to contribute more to the development of the country.

The Governor said that the journey of the next 25 years is very important for the country, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called 'Amrit Kaal'. The 'five vows' that the Prime Minister has called for in this nectar period include a developed India, freedom from every thought of slavery, pride in heritage, unity and togetherness and citizens performing their duties.

He said that every citizen needs to make a valuable contribution to implementing them. He said that in 'Amrit Kaal' we need to work at a faster pace to fulfil the expectations of our freedom fighters. He said that to achieve the goals of 'Amrit Kaal', there is a need to move ahead with the spirit of 'everyone's effort and everyone's duty'. He said that innumerable people of tribal society have made their supreme sacrifice in the freedom struggle.



Extending his best wishes to all the participants of the programme, he said that through such programs exchange of high culture, traditions and customs of the tribal society can be ensured. He said that tribal youth from all over the country have come to Himachal and tribal youth from the state should also go to their districts. In this way, the dream of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat can be realised.

He said that tribal youths know very well the importance of water, forest, land and reservoirs as they understand the importance of leading life in harmony with nature. He said that tribal societies take essential resources from nature and serve nature with equal devotion. This sensitivity has become a global imperative today. It needs to be explained to everyone and guide through.

The Governor also honoured the Secretary, Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Inspector General, Indo-Tibetan Border Force, Prem Singh and Dean, Department of Law, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, Sanjay Sindhu. Later, the Governor flagged off the Adivasi Yuva Yatra. As many as 200 tribal youths will participate in the program.

The 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Program is being organized in Shimla from March 12 to March 18 through Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Himachal Pradesh. In this program, 200 tribal youths from different districts of the country are participating, especially from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

In this program CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB. K20 escorts are also participating and these Central Armed Forces are giving full cooperation in making this program successful with their important participation. (ANI)

