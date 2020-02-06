Making all efforts to assure tiger killings don't occur in future: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Amidst demand by the opposition for detailed investigations into the tiger killings reported in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that all efforts are in place to ensure that such instances do not recur in future.

Four tigers were killed in Goa in January 2020 at Mahadayi Wildlife sanctuary after which five locals were arrested by the state forest department.

The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat through Calling Attention Motion in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The opposition leaders including Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte demanded that the inquiry by central agencies should be conducted to investigate the possible involvement of poaching gangs or mining lobbies in the killings.

Responding to the discussion, the Chief Minister said that all care has been taken to ensure that such instances do not occur again.

"We have taken all the precautions to ensure that the killings do not recur. We are also looking at this case from a humanitarian point of view," Sawant said.

He said that the case of tiger killing was suspected case of revenge by the locals whose livestock was attacked by the wild cat.

Sawant said that the Forest Department officials are in touch with the neighbouring state counterparts to monitor the movement of tigers.

In order to provide compensation for the farmers who lose livestock to the attack by wild animals, Sawant said that the department has formulated a scheme for providing compensation to the affected farmers within three-four days.

The chief minister said that the voluntary relocation of the families in the core areas and also the construction of towers inside Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary is being envisaged.

He said that one more forest range is being created in Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary.

The opposition benches including Sardesai demanded that CBI should investigate into it.

"There should be a CBI investigation into it. The factors like poaching, mining lobby can be involved. There are mining lobbies which don't want tiger reserve to be declared in Goa," he said. (ANI)

