Making India manufacturing hub not possible without modern police force: NITI Aayog CEO at Delhi police platinum jubilee logo launch

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Central government's goal of making India a manufacturing hub cannot happen without a modern and forward-looking police force, said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday.

"As Government of India looks to make India a manufacturing hub - an 'Aspirational India'- with a vibrant economy surging past all records of growth and distribution, this cannot happen without a modern and forward-looking police force," NITI Aayog CEO said at the launch ceremony of Delhi Police's Platinum Jubliee Logo.

The logo was unveiled by Chief Guest Kant, in the company of Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana, in presence of former Commissioners of Police in the Adarsh Auditorium of Delhi Police Headquarters, Jai Singh Road.

This is the beginning of a series of events to commemorate the platinum jubilee year marking 75 years of glorious existence of the force, city police said.

Lauding the Delhi Police, Kant said, "Delhi Police is already seen as an efficient organization with its capabilities of security, crime control and fighting terror, along with an exemplary humane touch."



"Its success lies in its agility and adaptability in a dynamically changing technological and secure environment. All institutions of government need to share the vision of Centre to bring about faster changes induced by technology in today's world," he added.

Kant said that 75 years in the life of a police force was a very unique occasion. "The evolution of Delhi city as the national capital is organically linked to that of Delhi Police," he added.

Stating that crime is the biggest issue in any society in terms of ease of living, Kant outlined the importance of professional police for the economic development of the nation.

He emphasized on data to drive changes and data-driven competitiveness to achieve efficiency and performance in crime control and prevention. The challenges posed by repeated offenders can be solved with data-driven analysis and technological applications, he said.

Delhi Police is data-rich and can use this for predictive policing in crime and for intelligent traffic management, Kant observed. (ANI)

