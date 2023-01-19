Making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of double-engine govt: PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that there is no dearth of budget for the development of the financial capital of India adding that making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of the double-engine government.

PM Modi while speaking at the launch event of various development projects said, "Several cities across India are going to power the growth story of India. Therefore, making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of the double-engine government."

The Prime Minister launched projects worth Rs 38,000 crore and inaugurated two Metro rail lines during his Mumbai visit.

PM Modi said that the duo of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will help realise people's dreams in the city.

"The role of local bodies in the development of Mumbai is huge. There is no dearth of budget, just the money for the development of Mumbai should be spent at the right place. If that money is used for corruption, then how will the future of Mumbai be bright? This city yearns for development... This situation is not acceptable in the 21st century," he said.

He further said the double-engine government is committed to giving better amenities to the poorest of the poor.

"Double-engine government is committed to giving better amenities to the poorest of the poor. Therefore, even railway stations are being developed on the lines of airports. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which is one the oldest railway stations, is being redeveloped. We are pushing for multi-model connectivity," he said.



He said that the aim of the government is to provide better amenities to intercity as well as intra-city passengers travelling through CSMT.

"This station will also be a part of a multi-modal connectivity hub which will have bus, taxi, and auto will be available under one roof," he added.

He said for the bright future of street vendors, PM SVANidhi has given affordable credit to over 35 lakh vendors and today, over 1 lakh street vendors got the financial support they need.

Stressing that Dharavi redevelopment is the state government's commitment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mumbai will get a facelift in the coming days.

"Our emphasis will be on electric vehicles to curtail pollution. Through water treatment plants, rivers are being cleaned on a massive scale," Modi said.

"In our cities, for the first time, we started a scheme for street vendors, hand carts, street vendors, who are an important part of the city's economy. We ensured cheap and collateral-free loans from banks for these small traders," he said.

He said that the government is working on mission mode to bring in new technologies like electric mobility, Bio-fuel, and hydrogen transport systems for a cleaner India.

"It is our mission to ease the lives of our citizens using multimodal connectivity, be it bus, metro, taxi or auto, every transport system would be connected for a seamless experience. Till 2014, the metro used to run only for 10-11 kilometres in Mumbai. It expanded rapidly as soon as the double-engine government came," said PM Modi. (ANI)

