Malaria prevention to help in alleviation of malnutrition, anaemia: Bhupesh Baghel

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that in Bastar prevention of malaria can lead to alleviation of anaemia and malnutrition.

"Bastar is one of the most beautiful places on earth, however, there are still a few shortcomings there, which include problems of malnutrition, anaemia and malaria. Prevention of malaria can lead to alleviation of anaemia and malnutrition," said Baghel addressing the public gathering at 'Malaria Mukt Bastar Abhiyan' organized at Karli Police Line of Dantewada.

The Chief Minister said that a maximum number of malaria cases is found in Bastar Division because of which this campaign is being launched.

He administered the pledge of participation in the Malaria Mukt Bastar Abhiyan to the people present in the programme.



Health Department Secretary Niharika Barik Singh gave information about Malaria Mukt Bastar Abhiyan.

"72 per cent of the cases of Malaria in the state are found in Bastar, which is why this campaign has been started here. 1720 malaria eradication teams have been constituted for the entire division. More than five lakh people have been examined and 22,777 have been diagnosed with malaria," she said.

Along with locals, the Chief Minister got himself tested for Malaria. (ANI)

