Actor Kochu Preman (Photo/ANI)

Malayalam actor Kochu Preman passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

ANI | Updated: Dec 03, 2022 17:58 IST


Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): Malayalam film and television actor KS Premkumar, known as Kochu Preman, passed away at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. He was 68.
He started his career as a drama artist and later became popular in movies. He mostly did comedy roles and also acted in Malyalam serials.
Premkumar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader V D Satheesan expressed their condolences over his death (ANI)

