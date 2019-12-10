Malayalam actor Shane Nigam meets Kerala minister A K Balan over ban

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): After the Kerala Producers Association declared that they will not lift the boycott on Mollywood actor Shane Nigam for violating the contract of a film, the 24-year-old actor met Culture Minister AK Balan here and took up the issue with him.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, the minister said that the government advocated for settling issues between the producers association and the actor in an amicable manner.

"The actors body Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) should take efforts to peacefully settle all issues," he said.

The young actor who won wide appreciation for his character roles in films in a short span had created a furore in Kerala Film Industry, after he cut his long hair as a mark of protest against the producers association call to ban him from films. The producers and directors body came out against the actor's "immature act" which they said will affect the sequence of the film.

The row in the film industry started two weeks ago with a press briefing in Kochi by the producers association who raised the allegation that the actor has violated the contract. The members also levelled a serious allegation that the actor was under the influence of drugs in the set of the ongoing project 'Veyil'.

After the actors' body and directors association took sides on the issue and the Cultural Minister issued a warning saying that the government would take stern steps to combat use of drugs in film industry, the producers association retracted the ban.

Meanwhile, the actors' association headed by Mohanlal is yet to officially give a statement on the issue but it is learnt that efforts are on the find a solution to the problem involving the young actor. (ANI)

