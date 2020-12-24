Malayalam film director Shanavas Naranipuzha passes away

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 24 (ANI): Malayalam film director Shanavas Naranipuzha passed away in a private hospital at Kochi here on Wednesday.



Actor and producer Vijay Babu informed this through a Facebook post.

Shanavas was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore after he suffered a heart attack. On Wednesday night, he was shifted to the hospital at Kochi from Coimbatore in a ventilator supported ambulance.

He directed the Malayalam film 'Sufiyum Sujathayum', which is the first Malayalam film that directly released on an OTT platform. (ANI)

