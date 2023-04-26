Malayalam movie organisations ban two actors

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 26 (ANI): In a meeting, Malayalam movie organisations on Tuesday banned actors Shane Nigam and Srinath Bhasi from acting in Malayalam movies.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and the Producers Association attended the meeting held in Kochi.

The official communication from the meeting said that Srinath Bhasi does not try to get to the locations on the proper time. Shane Nigam also follows the same. This is causing difficulties for colleagues including producers. It is in this situation that organizations have taken this decision.



"There are many people who use drugs in the film industry. You cannot go along with such people. It is unbearable for those who act and work with these two actors. Names of regular drug users will be given to the government," the statement said.

"We will not cooperate with latecomers and drug users. Those who do not respect senior actors cannot be in the films," it added.

Notably, film producer Sophia Paul filed a complaint against Shane Nigam earlier. (ANI)

