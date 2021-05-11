Malayalam screenwriter-director Dennis Joseph passes away, Kerala CM condoles demise

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], May 11 (ANI): Popular Malayalam screenwriter and director Dennis Joseph passed away at a private hospital in Kottayam following a heart attack on Monday evening.

In condolence message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Joseph scripted many hit movies that still linger in the minds of the audience. "His remarkable screenplays contributed to make film art more acceptable to the people. The demise of Dennis Joseph is a great loss to Malayalam cinema," he said.





Joseph's notable work are Nirakkoottu (1985), Rajavinte Makan (1986), Shyama (1986), New Delhi (1987), No.20 Madras Mail (1990), Kottayam Kunjachan (1990), Akashadoothu (1993), Palayam (1994), and FIR (1999).

He made his debut in cinema in 1985 as a screenwriter with Eeran Sandhya.

He has also directed five movies of which Manu Uncle starring Mammotty won National Award for best children's film. (ANI)

