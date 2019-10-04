Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar at the media briefing in New Delhi on Friday (Photo/ANI)
Malaysia should bear in mind friendly relations, desist from making remarks on Kashmir: India

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Responding to Malaysia raising Kashmir at the recent session of the UN General Assembly, India said that Kuala Lumpur should keep in mind the friendly relations shared by the two countries and desist from making such remarks.
"Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession like all other princely states. Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such remarks," the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a briefing here on Friday.
Speaking at the 74th session of the UNGA, the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad had remarked that Jammu and Kashmir "has been invaded and occupied," to which the MEA spokesperson reacted on Friday.
Mahathir had received major backlash in India for his remarks and the hashtag "#BoycottMalaysia" trended on the microblogging site Twitter after his speech. (ANI)

