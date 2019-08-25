Male elephant 'Naganna' dies in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A 35-year-old male tusker Naganna died at the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp in Shivamogga on Augsut 23.

The death of the elephant has created a stir among the camp's mahouts as authorities have not yet ascertained the cause of death.

A detailed investigation by several teams of the wildlife expert is underway in this regard.

Last week also, a 62-year-old female elephant named Indira died in Udupi district on Tuesday due to prolonged fever over the past 20 days.

The elephant was living in the centuries-old Kollur Shree Mookambika Temple in Udupi district, which is situated in foothills of Kodachadri hills.

According to the temple authorities, the elephant dedicated its life to the temple for 22 years after it was gifted to the temple by a timber merchant. (ANI)

