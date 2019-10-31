Sameer Kulkarni
Sameer Kulkarni

Malegaon blast accused returns security cover in less than 12 hours

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:21 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Sameer Kulkarni, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has informed Pune Police that he cannot afford the cost of security provided to him and if it is given to him free of cost, only then he can continue with it.
On Wednesday morning, Kulkarni was provided with one-armed police guard on his application seeking security cover.
"I cannot afford the cost of security provided to me if it's not free as I don't have any earning source," Kulkarni said in his letter to Pune Police, adding that nobody informed him about the cost of security.
"Now I have been informed by my local police station that I need to pay for the security which I cannot due to my financial condition. So I am paying for one day charge of Rs 1,772 for today's security and I will not be taking any security if it is not free," Kulkarni said.
Kulkarni had applied for security in May 2019 and was provided with the one-armed security guard of Pune Police, but has now refused to continue the same in less than 12 hours since he got the protection.
Kulkarni is the third accused in the case to be provided protection.
Other accused BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit have also been provided security by the Madhya Pradesh government and military, respectively.
Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.
Retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar and Sudhakar Chaturvedi are also accused in the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:21 IST

As air quality deteriorates, Delhi govt directs schools to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amidst deteriorating weather condition in the national capital, Delhi Government on Wednesday issued circular advising schools to ensure that no outdoor activities are organised.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:01 IST

Odisha committed for timely mining auction: Mines Minister

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Odisha Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick on Wednesday allayed the fears of the mineral industry about the March 31, 2020 deadline and said that the state government is fully committed for timely auction of mineral blocks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:47 IST

Andhra: Animal welfare NGO files case against panchayat...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (ANI): An animal welfare organisation has alleged that around 300 stray dogs have been poisoned to death during the last 20 days by a few panchayat officials of Kanteru Village in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:44 IST

Hyderabad: TSRTC driver dies of heart stroke

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A driver of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) died after attending a meeting held by the TSRTC unions and state opposition parties in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:21 IST

Indian Coast Guard issues weather advisory across Lakshadweep Islands

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): As the cyclonic storm, Kyarr moves away from the Indian coasts and continue to weaken, another well-marked low-pressure area has developed over Comorian and adjoining Indian Ocean area, according to a Coastguard weather advisory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:03 IST

Andhra govt constitutes mission to cleanse Krishna, Godavari rivers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government has constituted a mission chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to cleanse all the canals in Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:24 IST

Cabinet Secy chairs NCMC meet to review preparations for cyclone...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparations for the cyclone over the Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep Islands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:34 IST

After BJP-Shiv Sena, NCP 'most accepted' party in Maharashtra:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said his party was "most accepted" among the people after the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:33 IST

About 30% surge in respiratory cases in OPD post festive season,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The percentage of patients complaining of respiratory ailments has increased by about 30 per cent in hospital OPDs after the festive season, as per doctors across the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:31 IST

IAS officer Umang Narula appointed Advisor to Ladakh Lt Governor

Leh (Leh and Ladakh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Indian Administrative Service (IAS) 0fficer Umang Narula has been appointed Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh with effect from October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader Dinakar condemns attack on journalists

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on journalists and restrictions on media in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

Kashmir: Over 40,000 students appeared in Class 12 exam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Around 48,000 students of Kashmir division appeared in the annual Annual Regular Examination of Higher Secondary for Class 12 on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl