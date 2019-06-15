Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur [Photo/ANI]
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur [Photo/ANI]

Malegaon blast case: Court allows Thakur's plea for exemption from appearance

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): A Mumbai court has allowed the application of Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur for exemption from appearance on Saturday in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
The court had on June 3 directed Thakur and all other accused in the case to appear before it once a week.
Thakur's lawyers had on Friday sought exemption for her from appearing before the Special NIA court today. Her application was transferred to a Mumbai court since the regular Special NIA Judge Vinod Padalkar was on leave today. It was allowed after her counsel J P Mishra told the court that he had asked her not to appear as Special NIA judge was on leave.
Besides the Bhopal MP, the other accused are Lt Col Prasad Purohit, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sameer Kulkarni and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.
They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.
The accused have also been charged under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.
On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:29 IST

Fourth class employee administers treatment in Jalandhar hospital

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): A shocking incident came to the fore in SBLS Civil Hospital here on Friday when a ward attendant administered treatment to a patient.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:23 IST

Kerala CM meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here to discuss the progress of ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:14 IST

Mamata, KCR to not attend NITI Aayog meeting

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is involved in a bitter fight with BJP and the Centre, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh skipped the NITI Aayog convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:12 IST

Kumaraswamy meets Modi in Delhi, congratulates him on becoming...

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and congratulated him on being re-elected for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:03 IST

Ahead of NITI Aayog, Manmohan Singh meets Congress Chief Ministers

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Former Prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday held a meeting with chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to discuss the issues to be taken up by them at the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:15 IST

Akhilesh Yadav submits memorandum to Governor over...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Governor Ram Naik over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:14 IST

J-K: People residing in areas adjoining IB thank Centre for...

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): People residing near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have thanked the central government for approving a bill to provide for job reservation to them on the lines of the concession enjoyed by those living along the Li

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:59 IST

Jyoti Chaudhary rape, murder case: Convicts move Bombay HC...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Two convicts in Jyoti Chaudhary rape and murder case moved the Bombay High Court on Saturday challenging the rejection of their mercy plea by the President.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:54 IST

Bangalore: BS Yeddyurappa along with other BJP leaders staged a...

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders staged a protest against Jindal South West (JSW) Steel land deal, on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:51 IST

Delhi: Sessions court to hear Monty Chadha's second bail plea on June 17

New Delhi (India) Jun 15 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday deferred hearing in the bail plea filed by Wave Group chairman Manpreet Singh (Monty) Chadha in connection with a cheating case against him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:50 IST

IAF in constant touch with families of 13 air warriors of AN-32 aircraft

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been in constant touch with the families of the 13 air warriors who lost their lives in the ill-fated AN-32 crash in the mountainous region of Arunachal Pradesh over 10 days ago constantly updating them about the operation to retrieve

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:28 IST

Army nabs Adivasi Dragon Fighter area commander

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): An area commander of Adivasi Dragon Fighter (ADF) was arrested in Kokrajhar's Dubragaon, the police said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl