Malegaon blast case: Maharashtra govt to appoint public prosecutor on ATS' behalf as witnesses turn hostile

Malegaon (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Saturday has decided to appoint a public prosecutor on behalf of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Mumbai in the Malegaon blast case as the witnesses are turning hostile.

"NIA has this inquiry and is monitoring it. Maharashtra government is worried as witnesses are becoming hostile. So we have thought of giving our advocate", said Dilip Walse Patil, Maharashtra Home Minister.



"Maharashtra government will be present in court on behalf of ATS."

The minister further added, "ATS will be present during the hearing, just as the witnesses are turning hostile one after another. The government wants to get justice for the victims of the blast."

Some of the Malegaon blastcase witnesses have alleged that they were harassed to give out a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. (ANI)

