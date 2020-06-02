Malihabad's Dasheri mangoes make an appearance in Lucknow market

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Malihabad's Dasheri mangoes made an appearance in Lucknow market on Tuesday following the easing of lockdown restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus.

"The transportation of Dasheri mangoes to the markets is a big relief for us. Because of the lockdown, we were not able to sell our produce. We are now able to send our produce to many states. This will also be beneficial for traders and agents of the district," Mohammad Aaron, a farmer said while speaking to ANI.

"Some of the customers are now placing orders on the phone also. The sale of this variety of raw mango will start from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM at Dubangaa Mandi and the ripe ones will be sold between 10 am to 2 pm every day," said Ajay Kumar Bajpai, a shopkeeper in Lucknow.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh farmers were not able to send out their produce due to restrictions on intra and interstate transport.

From June 1 onwards, the state government has eased several lockdown restrictions. (ANI)

