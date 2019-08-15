Malik appeals J-K youth to come forth in every field including politics

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): In wake of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday appealed the youth to come forth in every field including education, sports and politics without getting distracted by baseless issues.

"I appeal youth of Jammu and Kashmir to not get diverted towards baseless issue but come forward in every field including education, sports and politics," Malik said after hoisting the national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar to mark the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day.

He asserted that he sees a bright future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh where "tourism getting a major boost with better infrastructure, job opportunities for youth, industrial development on large scale, both regions becoming a hub of tourism, equal rights to women with no discrimination, rights given to democratic representation for refugees and safai karamcharis (cleaning workers), everyone getting benefit of the Centre's scheme and Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies becoming instruments for local self governances".

Highlighting the problems faced by those residing in areas adjoining the International Border, the Governor said: "The government has extended reservations in direct recruitment and admission in different professional courses to those residing in the Line of Control (LoC). Similarly, the reservation has been given to the Pahari speaking people and also Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) of the society."

He further talked about government's zero-tolerance policy'' towards militants. "The militants active in Jammu and Kashmir have accepted that they have lost the battle as security forces are taking strict action against militants carrying out isolated attacks on troops across the border."

"Due to efforts of security forces, the recruitment of new militants has witnessed a huge downfall and stone-pelting incidents after the Friday prayers have almost ended. Youth who were misguided are returning to the mainstream. A multi-pronged approach adopted by the government to curtail cross-border infiltration is giving positive results," the Governor said.

Malik assured that regional identity of Jammu and Kashmir people is not at stake with the abrogation of Article 370.

"The Indian Constitution allows many regional identities to thrive and prosper. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, one can witness a wide range of religions, languages, cultures and societies. Thus, one should not get worried thinking that their identity will be lost with the measures taken by the Centre. In the new scenario, Kashmiri, Balti, Dogri, Gojri, Pahari, Sheena and other languages will have the opportunity to thrive as well as various tribes and castes in the region will get proper representation," he said.

The Governor said the changes brought out by the Centre are not just historic but have opened new vistas of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"For the past 70 years, people of Jammu and Kashmir have been distracted by the core issues of economic development, peace and prosperity. People have been misled towards baseless issues. It is surprising that in public discourse there was no focus on issues of "roti, kapda aur makaan," he said.

"This step will promote good governance, enhance job opportunities and bring a feeling of belonging and oneness amongst the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, with the rest of the country".

The Independence Day the celebration comes just weeks after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status by repealing Article 370.

Security was heightened in the area after the Centre withdrew the special status and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)