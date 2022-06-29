Mallikarjun Kharge condemns Udaipur beheading incident

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condemned the cold-blooded murder of a tailor in Udaipur a day ago and lauded the state government for prompt action against the culprits.

"We all condemn the Udaipur incident. Rajasthan CM took swift action; culprits were nabbed within 2-3 hours. This is further proof that the Rajasthan government is vigilant and maintaining law and order, so it is not okay to demoralize them," said Kharge.

He also appealed to the people to not engage in provocative hate speeches.

"Not just in Rajasthan, such cases have been reported from UP, Assam, etc. PM and HM should break their silence. PM should appeal to the people that they don't engage in such incidents. People should not engage in provocative hate speeches," he added.

His remarks came after the horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur sparked outrage in the country, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced the imposition of section 144 of CrPC in all the districts for the next one month.

The state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.



One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

"Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the state government will uncover the "conspiracy" behind the cold-blooded murder of a tailor in Udaipur a day ago.

Speaking to reporters here, Gehlot said, "It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome." The Chief Minister departed for Jaipur from Jodhpur on Wednesday.

Gehlot had called a meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation in the state after Kanhaiya Lal, was beheaded in broad daylight by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area.

The chief minister on Tuesday condemned the incident and said that the culprits will not be saved. (ANI)

