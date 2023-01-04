Mallikarjun Kharge meets Assam Congress leaders, discusses Bharat Jodo Yatra's next leg in state

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday met a delegation of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents Bhupen Kumar Borah to discuss the Assam leg of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and ways to strengthen the party in the state.

"Had a fruitful interaction with a delegation of @AssamPMC, led by PCC President Shri @BhupenKBorah, today. Extended my best wishes to them for the Assam leg of the #BharatJodoYatra and discussed ways to strengthen the party in the state," Kharge tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday morning from Mavikala in the Baghpat district of UP.

The yatra entered its UP leg on Tuesday afternoon from the Marghat Hanuman temple in Delhi where Rahul was pictured offering his prayers.



The yatra is expected to cross UP in three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. The yatra entered UP from Delhi via Loni.

National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the yatra on Tuesday.

Praising the ongoing march, they said the Centre's attempted to tarnish Rahul's image, but he carried on with his yatra undeterred and undaunted.

Priyanka is scheduled to accompany Rahul throughout the UP leg of the yatra.

"I'm proud of my brother. The government came up with ploys to scuttle the yatra and spent thousands of crores to tarnish his (Rahul's) image. Even central agencies were sent after him. But he did not stop," Priyanka said on Tuesday, adding that she was also proud of every citizen who joined the yatra. (ANI)

