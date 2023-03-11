Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre after ED raids on Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Alleging misuse of power by the BJP-led Central government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a sinister attempt to kill democracy by misusing ED-CBI on opposition leaders, adding that the public will give a "befitting reply to this dictatorship".

In a tweet in hindi, Kharge said that PM Modi has kept ED sitting at the house of the Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav for the last 14 hours.

"His pregnant wife and sisters are being harassed. @laluprasadrjd. Yes, he is old, he is ill, even then the Modi government did not show humanity towards him. Now the water has gone over the head," he tweeted.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the national capital in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case.

The ED team left after over 11 hours of questioning the RJD leader at his residence here in New Delhi, they said.



In a subsequent tweet, kharge wrote, "Modi government is making a sinister attempt to kill democracy by misusing ED-CBI on opposition leaders"

"Where were the agencies of the Modi government when the fugitives ran away with crores from the country?" Kharge questioned.

Kharge asked why is there no investigation when the wealth of a "best friend" skyrockets? "The public will give a befitting reply to this dictatorship!"

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that the opposition in the country is "oppressed" and "harassed" by the BJP for raising their voices.

"The double engine sarkar which actually stands for "Pradhani and Adani Sarkar," works in the interests of only a few, and therefore the opposition is oppressed and harassed for raising their voices."

"More than 100 CBI raids, 200 ED raids, over 500 income tax raids, and 500 to 600 people have been questioned under the NIA. All of them are either politicians, members of our party, or business houses that don't subscribe to the BJP's diktats," she added earlier on Thursday. (ANI)

