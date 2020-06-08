Malls, hotels, restaurants can open, no gatherings will be allowed: Bhopal District Collector

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants situated outside containment zones here can open from today, as per officials.

According to Tarun Pithode, District Collector, Bhopal, there will be, however, a complete ban on gatherings.

The nationwide lockdown which was first imposed in the month of March to check the spread of coronavirus has been gradually relaxed.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,721 active cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh with 6108 cured/migrated/discharged and 399 deaths. (ANI)

