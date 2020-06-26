Malls to re-open from next week in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Malls that have been shut for almost three months owning to coronavirus-induced crisis are set to re-open from next week in Gurugram.

Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that malls will re-open from next week and will need to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the central government.

"Malls and shops that will not follow the SOPs will be shut down," he said.

Singh said there were no instructions to open religious places.

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Gurugram is 4,944 including 1,596 active cases, 3,267 recovered patients and 81 deaths.

The Home Ministry had said earlier that hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8 subject to the stipulated norms.

However, these facilities cannot resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states.(ANI)

