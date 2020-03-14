Malls to remain closed till Mar 31 in State; COVID-19 cases now 26, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that all malls will remain closed till March 31 in the State in view of the coronavirus pandemic even as number of positive cases have risen to 26.

"Total positive cases of coronavirus have risen to 26 in the State," the Health Minister informed.

"One person who returned from a foreign country yesterday, died today at District Hospital in Buldhana. It has not been confirmed if he died due to coronavirus. Sample has been sent for test. Report is awaited," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

