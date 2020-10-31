Malnad community celebrates 'Boomi Hunnime' in Karnataka

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): The farming community in Malnad celebrated the 'Boomi Hunnime' or 'Seege Hunnime' on Saturday which is a unique celebration for mother earth after the Navarati festival.

The 'Bhoomi Hunnime' festival is a ritual performed by traditional agriculture families who are natives of the Malnad region.

The women members of the family prepare various delicacies the night before and some vegetable stuff is taken to the farmland in the wee hours and thrown in the field as a ritual of the ceremony.



Later, the family members carry the food in a bamboo basket, which has a unique style of folk art embedded in it, to the fields. Then, a special prayer is offered to mother earth from all the family members.

This festival is celebrated across Karnataka but it holds special importance for tribals belonging to the Malnad community.

"It is our tradition from generations and this is a special ceremony before harvesting the paddy to earth. We prepared the food and arranged everything for the ceremony yesterday night," Nagraj, a farmer, told ANI. (ANI)

