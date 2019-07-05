Malnutrition-free India by 2022, says Union Minister Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that India would have no cases of malnutrition by 2022.

She said that 'Poshan Abhiyan' scheme is one of the dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India will achieve the target by 2022.

"Poshan Abhiyan scheme is progressing at an incredible rate and in the next two years no child will be diagnosed with malnutrition," the Minister said in the Rajya Sabha.

In an answer to the question of Aam Admi Party (AAP) member Sushil Kumar Gupta, Irani said: "When we talk about the issue of malnutrition, we have to take care of the sanitation drinking, water, and other factors as well."

"And I will be very happy to state that in September 2018, 'Kuposhan Mahakal' was organised in which 25,000 crore people took part and when 'Poshan Pakwaya' festival was organised from March 8 to 22 in which 44.88 crore people participated making it a mass movement."

She said: "Poshan Abhiyan is in force in every district of all States. I held a meeting in Haryana on June 9 with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the status of the scheme. I request all the ministers to spread awareness and strengthen this scheme all over India."

She said that the Central government was also focusing on the betterment of the Mid-Day meal scheme so that every beneficiary can get nutritious food in order to achieve malnutrition free India by 2022.

'Poshan Abhiyan Jan Andolan' is the flagship programme of the Central government to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers by leveraging technology, a targeted approach, and convergence. (ANI)