Malnutrition in three most-malnourished districts of Maharashtra was reduced in past six months: State govt report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): A report from the women and child development ministry of Maharashtra on Thursday indicated that the situation of malnutrition in children improved in the three most-malnourished districts of the state in the past six months.

In December 2022 report, as many as 8,661 children were extremely malnourished and 56,889 were mildly malnourished in the three most-malnourished districts of Maharashtra. These three districts are Raigad, Thane and Palghar.

Minister of Women and Child Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha said this in a written reply in the assembly in response to a question by MLAs Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Yamini Jadhav and Sunil Prabhu, etc.



According to the December 2022 report, the monthly progress report on malnutrition in the three most-malnourished districts of Maharashtra said a total of 9,850 children were extremely malnourished and 62,151 were mildly malnourished in May 2022.

Eknath Sindhe became the state's chief minister on June 30, 2022. In this context, this difference was shown by the report.

These statistics are of the three most malnourished districts of Raigad, Thane and Palghar of Maharashtra. According to December 2022 report, districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar had 2,583, 526 and 5,552 extremely malnourished children and 21,121, 3,037 and 32,731 mildly malnourished children, respectively. (ANI)

