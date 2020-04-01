Malyalam film director and actor stranded in Jordan amid coronavirus outbreak

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday said that they have informed Chief Minister's Office and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's office about the crew members of a Malayalam movie who are stranded in Jordan due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The organisation further informed that among the crew members director Blessy and lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaram are also stranded in Jordan's Wadi Rum.

The Centre has banned commercial international airlines to operate to India, following an effort to curb the outspread of Covid-19, which has already seen the country temporarily ban foreigners from entering it.

The Film Chamber has sought help from the Kerala government for the return of the crew to India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

