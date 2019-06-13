West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo)
Mamata and her goons converted WB into 'mini Pakistan': BJP

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:36 IST

Agartala (Tripura">Tripura) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her "goons" have converted the state into a "mini Pakistan", Tripura">Tripura BJP">BJP women's wing chief Papia Datta said on Thursday.
Hundreds of women wing workers from Tripura">Tripura have written 'Jai Shri Ram' on postcards to send them to Banerjee.
"To take part in the nationwide program, Tripura">Tripura unit of BJP">BJP Mahila Morcha will send postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee and her goons have converted West Bengal into a mini Pakistan and she is allergic to Ram, a symbol of truth," Datta told ANI.
She has also advised Banerjee to start the practice chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram'.
The furore over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan started after Banerjee lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district recently. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:41 IST

