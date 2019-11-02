West Bengal Chief Minister (File photo)
Mamata announces to roll out social security scheme for media personnel soon

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the state government will soon implement a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to media personnel.
She made the announcement on the 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists' which is being observed today.
"Today is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Apart from the health insurance scheme 'Mabhoi' for accredited journalists, our Govt in Bangla is soon going to implement a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to media personnel," Banerjee tweeted.
November 2 is marked as the 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists' after a resolution condemning attacks and violence against journalists and media workers was passed in the General Assembly Resolution in 2013.
According to the UN, the resolution urged the Member States to implement definite measures countering the present culture of impunity. (ANI)

