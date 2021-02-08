Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of lying, challenges Centre's PM Kisan Sammann Nidhi scheme

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 8 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying, adding that the Centre is providing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi for over two acres whereas her government is providing Krishak Bandhu scheme for every one katha of land.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for not passing on the benefits of the centre's PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers saying that out of 25 lakh farmers who applied, only 6,000 farmers were chosen by the state government for benefits.

"Narendra Modi is lying continuously. The centre is giving Kisan Sammann Nidhi over 2-acre land, as compared to my government's Krishak Bandhu for one katha land. Which is better?" the West Bengal CM said in the state Assembly on Monday.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi or PM Kisan is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from Government of India, under which income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments will be provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

Banerjee further told the state Assembly, "Some are speaking politically regarding the state budget. Some say its an advertisement ahead of polls. Even if it is an advertisement, is there any problem? Some are saying we are there for a few days. We will be there again with a huge mandate."

In 2010, tax collected was Rs 21,000 crores and now it is Rs 75,000 crores, said Banerjee, adding that the state government's debt has decreased.



"They dissolved the finance commission. Such people, look at them. They call Vivekananda as Tagore. They only slam Bengal day and night. Someone said Yogi will come. Let them come. Does he even knows what Nanoor is famous for. Let them come. But Gujarat can never rule Bengal," she added.

Banerjee also stated that cycles are distributed among the poor under her government's Sabooj Sathi scheme, the funds for which come from SC/ST funds. She further stated that her government takes care of poor households irrespective of their caste.

Sabooj Sathi is a scheme by the West Bengal Government, which was launched for the distribution of bicycles to an estimated 40 lakh students studying in Classes IX to XII in Government and Government aided schools and madrasahs of the state.

Banerjee stated further, "I conducted 500 review meetings. I did 'Duare Sarkar' for people who cannot reach the secretariat. I am proud of it. 15 lakh caste certificates were distributed through Duare Sarkar."

Duare Sarkar is an initiative of the West Bengal government, spread over 60 days, for delivery of specific schemes of the state government at the doorsteps of the people through outreach camps organised at the level of gram panchayat and municipal ward level.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the Left parties boycotted the photo session in the West Bengal Assembly.

This comes as the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had on Saturday informed that a photo session will be held with all the MLAs in the 18th session in the presence of the Chief Minister as this is the last session ahead of Assembly polls. (ANI)

