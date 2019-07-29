West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to media in Kolkata on Monday.
Mamata Banerjee for high-level inquiry into Unnao rape victim accident case

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:43 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday joined the chorus of Opposition leaders demanding a high power inquiry into the accident in which the Unnao rape survivor suffered critical injuries while two of her relatives lost their lives.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee also attacked the BJP government for defaming the governance of West Bengal instead of focusing on its own party-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
"Every day they defame Bengal but does the government have any idea about what is happening in Uttar Pradesh? What happened in Unnao -- two relatives of the victim died and she is in a serious condition. There should be a high-powered inquiry," she said while addressing the media.
Several leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have demanded an investigation by the CBI into the accident which took place on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Police said the case of the death of relatives of Unnao rape victim in a road accident in which she was also injured would be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Rajeev Krishna told reporters that a case has been registered in the matter on the basis of the complaint of the uncle of the victim, who has also requested for the matter to be transferred to the CBI.
"The case is being registered on the complaint of Mahesh Singh, uncle of Unnao rape victim. He has also requested for the transfer of this case to the CBI. We are getting a report on that request. As soon as that report comes, it will be recommended to the CBI," he said.
The police also informed that they are probing the mobile numbers of the driver of the truck which collided with the vehicle carrying Unnao rape victim, her family members, and lawyer.
"We are investigating if the numbers of driver, cleaner and owner (of the truck) match with known numbers of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in Unnao rape case, and his associates," Krishna said at a press conference in Lucknow.
He added that the police have arrested the owner, driver and cleaner of the truck which was involved in the accident.
Meanwhile, the forensic team of the police has reached the spot of the accident in Raebareli and has begun its investigation.
The accident led to the death of two aunts of the Unnao rape victim while she and her lawyer were critically injured.
Meanwhile, the gunner assigned to the rape victim for her protection claimed that he was not present in the vehicle as per the request of the rape victim and her family members.
"The victim and her family members told me that the vehicle is a small one and it will be difficult to accommodate one more person. They asked me to stay back and said there will be no hassles as they are returning before evening," the bodyguard said.
The accident took place on Sunday when the victim was on her way to Raebareli from Unnao. The vehicle in which she, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling collided with a truck.
While the two of the victim's aunts succumbed after the accident, she and her lawyer are grievously injured.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.
The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. (ANI)

