Mamata Banerjee gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi: Dilip Ghosh

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets scared when our leaders come from Delhi, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Friday, adding that Banerjee was conspiring to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh.

The BJP president's comments came after Banerjee said that there was no place for outsiders who come to the state during elections and incite violence.

"Mamta Banerjee becomes so nervous when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah come here from Delhi. Amit Shah ji has been coming to Bengal for over five to six years. He has formed the party here with his own hands. He is popular among the workers at the grassroots and people want to meet him. What is the need to be scared of this?" Ghosh said.



"When Bapu (Gandhiji) comes from Gujarat you revere him. Why fear when Modi Ji and Amit ji come from the same Gujarat?" the part chief added.

Ghosh further said, "There is a conspiracy to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh and several terror groups are active here. The BJP wants to improve it and add it to the mainstream of the whole country. The BJP's influence makes Mamata Banerjee nervous and our workers are being blamed for politicising tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda."

Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday, "There is no place for outsiders in Bengal who come only during elections to incite violence. They (BJP) are giving statements that the COVID-19 vaccine will be given but don't know when. I say this place is not for outsiders. They only come here to do politics during elections."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Minister in the Chief Minister's Cabinet, Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his ministerial post earlier on Friday ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2021.

With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

