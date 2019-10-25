Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a Kali Puja pandal here on Friday.

Kali Puja is a major festival celebrated in Tripura and West Bengal. In the remaining parts of the country, people worship Goddess Lakshmi on the occasion of Diwali, or the festival of lights.

This year, Kali Puja falls on October 27, the same day when Diwali will be celebrated across the country.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is the first of the ten incarnations of Goddess Durga.

Depicted with a fierce face and terrifying look, Goddess Kali is regarded as the most aggressive form of Goddess Durga. (ANI)

