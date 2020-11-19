Mamata Banerjee is in power because of misuse of police, administration: Babul Supriyo

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in power because of the politicisation and misuse of police and administration, said Babul Supriyo, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

"The people of West Bengal are with us. If Mamata Didi is in power, it is all because of the politicisation and misuse of police and administration. I believe we will win elections with a majority of over 200 seats in Bengal," said Supriyo.

"The path is clear for us and we will win in Bengal. It would be better if Mamata didi maintains the essence of democracy and the Constitution ahead of the polls," he added.



BJP would want a similar kind of development in West Bengal, like in Gujarat, said Supriyo.

"By not maintaining the dignity of her position, didi always remained the leader of the Trinamool Congress," he added. (ANI)





