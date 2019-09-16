Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss various issues related to the state.

Banerjee will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to meet the Prime Minister next day, West Bengal Secretariat sources said.

The proposed meeting comes at a time when former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is being questioned by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. (ANI)