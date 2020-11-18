Mamata Banerjee mourns loss of Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the demise of celebrated Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta, who died in Germany on November 17. He was 87.



"Saddened at the passing away of Sahitya Akademi award-winning poet and translator Alokeranjan Dasgupta. My condolences to his family and admirers," Banerjee said in a post on Twitter.

Alokeranjan Dasgupta was born in 1933 in Kolkata. He was well-known for translating Bengali and Santal poetry and plays into English and German. He had also translated German and French literature into Bengali. (ANI)

