Mamata Banerjee never obeys law, constitution, alleges BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal's Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee never obeys the law and the constitution.

Speaking to ANI, Jaganath said, "Mamta Banerjee never obeys the law, she does whatever she wants. She chairs a meeting in the name of administration without calling our MLAs. She considers West Bengal as her property that's why she does what she wants to do."



"She never obeys the constitution. You can see the violence that was reported in the state after the state assembly elections. The High Court scolded them, even then they are not ashamed," he added.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections that concluded last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 2. (ANI)

