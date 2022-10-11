Mamata Banerjee not doing anything about violence: WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 10 (ANI): BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar, who was detained by the police on his way to Mominpur, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not doing anything about violence in the state.

Majumdar was detained by the police, along with State Secretary Umesh Rai and BJP leader RK Handa at Lalbazar Central Lock-up, Kolkata.

After his release, Majumdar said, "There is communal violence, uproar of Jihadis and CM (Mamata Banerjee) is sitting uselessly."



"Police are backing away in front of goons. There's no need for such police, remove them. Hindus are sufficient for their own protection," he added.

Earlier, Sukanta Majumdar had made huge revelations against the Mamata Banerjee-led government and claimed that the TMC supremo may be arrested soon.

"Mamata Banerjee may be arrested by December. 41 TMC people's names are with top leadership. The government will fall in December," Majumdar had said.

BJP leader and film star Mithun Chakraborty had also claimed to be in touch with TMC MLAs.

"I am in touch with 21 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee's party. I said this earlier and again, I stand by my point. I request you just wait for the time," added Mithun Chakraborty. (ANI)

