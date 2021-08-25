Mamata Banerjee 'shocked' by National Monetisation Pipeline, says Centre can't sell country's assets

Howrah (Kolkata) [India], August 25 (ANI): Lashing out at the Centre over the proposed National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she is "shocked" by the plan.

Speaking to media at Nabanna, the Chief Minister said the Central government can't sell the country's assets.

"These are not Prime Minister Narendra Modi's or BJP's assets. These assets belong to the country. Prime Minister can not sell the country's assets. This is an unfortunate decision and I'm shocked by it," she said,



Banerjee added that many people will join her in condemning this decision.

Her remarks came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that includes the Centre's four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets.

The government has planned a Rs 6 lakh crore pipeline of assets that can be monetized which includes a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation, over a four-year period, from Financial Year 2022 to Financial Year 2025. (ANI)

