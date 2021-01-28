Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over R-Day violence, says "first tackle Delhi then think of Bengal"

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the central government over violence during farmers' tractor rally in the national capital and said "first tackle Delhi then think of Bengal".

"We are with farmers and we want the withdrawal of these laws. The farm laws have been passed forcibly. The Modi government has badly handled the situation in Delhi and BJP is responsible for what had happened there. First tackle Delhi then think of Bengal," Banerjee said at the state Assembly.

The Trinamool Congress chief condemned the violence in Delhi and demanded withdrawal of three newl enacted farm laws.

"Police could not tackle the situation in Delhi. If it would have been Bengal then 'Amit bhaiya' would have said, "kya hua?" We strongly condemn it. We want these three laws to be repealed. Either you withdraw the laws or leave the chair," she said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Legislative Assembly also passed the resolution against three central agriculture laws.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had said.

A total of 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.



Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.



Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)