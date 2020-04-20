Mamata Banerjee suppressing COVID-19 related deaths in West Bengal: CPI (M) leader Md Salim

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of suppressing the truth regarding the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.

"You cannot fight the disease if you are not truthful. Since day 1 Mamata Banerjee is trying to suppress this fact. It is not an allegation. Incidents are coming up as you cannot suppress the truth for long. One Nepal Barman died in Malda. He was a COVID patient. His body was surreptitiously burned at the crematorium on April 12," Salim told ANI here.

"Mamata Banerjee govt had said till then that he's not dead and reports show he tested negative. But the sample was collected on the 13th. How can swab of a person, cremated on 12th, be collected on 13th and report come on 14th? Are you treating patients or your 'Banglar Garvo' signboard?" he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday evening, there are 339 confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, including 66 patients who have been cured and discharged. 12 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection in the state. (ANI)

