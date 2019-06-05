Mamata Banerjee talks about secularism on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Kolkata (India), June 5(ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined a large number of Muslims in prayers on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr and made veiled politically-loaded statements against BJP while addressing the faithful.

Extending her Eid wishes to the people, she spoke about secularism and said "sacrifice is Hindu, honesty is Muslim, love is Christian and sacrifice is Sikh. This is our beloved India. We will protect it and, whoever, comes in our way will get destroyed."

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said, "sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh but later it fades away. Don't be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away".

The remarks assume significance in the context of the emergence of BJP as the main opposition in West Bengal by capturing 18 Lok Sabha, next only to TMC's 23 out of the 42 seats in the state in the recent elections. (ANI)

