Mamata Banerjee to hold meting with party MPs in Delhi on Dec 7

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with the TMC party MPs in the national capital on December 7 while her trip to Delhi to attained G20 summit pre-meeting scheduled to be held on December 5.

She will attend the G-20 meeting as the TMC Chairperson, registering her attendance.

India will host the G20 summit in September 2023. During the G-20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G-20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The agenda will likely be cooperation for sustainable and equitable development for shared global peace and prosperity and capacity building to face emerging global challenges.



As India formally assumes the Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), the issues of food and energy securities will be among the major objectives for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, India's foreign policy has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As India embarked on the role of presidency of the G20 from December 1, it will host 200-plus meetings and a similar number of 'engagement groups'.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will be on a visit to Meghalaya from December 12-14. (ANI)

