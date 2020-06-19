Mamata Banerjee unsparing towards China at all party meet

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): At an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India-China situation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that Trinamool Congress party is standing strong in solidarity with the government against China.

"All-party meeting is a good message for the nation. Shows that we are united behind our Jawans. TMC strongly in solidarity with the government," said sources.

She attacked communist-ruled China and apparently called Chinese president Xi Jinping a dictator.

"China is not a democracy. They are a dictatorship. They can do what they feel. We, on the other hand, have to work together. India will win, China will lose. Speak with unity. Think with unity. Work with unity. We are solid with the Government," Banerjee said at the all-party virtual meeting with PM Modi to discuss the situation in India-China border areas, according to sources.

"Do not let China enter telecom, railway and aviation sectors. We will face some problems but we would not allow the Chinese to enter in these sectors," Banerjee said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas.

The leaders who took part in the meeting include Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The Prime Minister and leaders also paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off which happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.



Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

Leaders of about 20 parties are taking part in the meeting through video conferencing. The meeting has been convened by the Prime Minister. (ANI)