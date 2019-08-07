Mamata Banerjee unveils statue of Karunanidhi

Mamata Banerjee unveiled statue of M Karunanidhi in Kodambakkam on Wednesday
ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:51 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesay unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Kodambakkam here on Wednesday on his first death anniversary.
DMK President MK Stalin was also present on the occasion.
Earlier in the day, Stalin along leaders of the party participated in a procession to the memorial of the late party patriarch at the Marina beach.
ormer Defence Minister A K Antony also participated in the procession.
Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last on this day last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:24 IST

Patnaik launches 22 new projects to boost Make in Odisha initiative

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 22 new projects that include 10 inaugurations and 12 ground-breakings which would take the Make in Odisha initiative to greater heights, said an official statement from the state government.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:16 IST

IMA calls for nationwide withdrawal of services tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) emergency action committee has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services on Thursday, stating that its stand against the deleterious clauses of the National Medical Bill (NMC) will continue till the medical education and the health

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:16 IST

Sushma Swaraj was beyond any political party: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [New Delhi], Aug 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's death, the nation has lost an excellent parliamentarian.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:10 IST

Andhra govt extends ban on CPI (Maoist) over unlawful activities

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the ban on Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its six front organisations by a year for indulging in unlawful activities.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:06 IST

NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Amid heightened security in the Kashmir valley, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Shopian and met with some local people as part of his visit for an assessment on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of stripping

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:54 IST

Ayodhya Case: Counsel cites Valmiki Ramayan, SC seeks evidence...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Hearing in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday when it heard arguments from senior lawyer K Parasaran, advocate for deity Ram Lalla and Sushil Jain, the counsel for Nirmohi Akhara.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:54 IST

Dharwad rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed for 3 more days

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Dharwad district administration has extended the holidays of schools and colleges for three more days in view of incessant rains in the area.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:52 IST

NCW writes to Delhi Police on alleged rape of Tihar jail inmate

New Delhi [India], Aug 07 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of reports which claimed that a female inmate of Tihar jail was allegedly raped by a policeman.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:40 IST

With galaxy of leaders in attendance, Sushma Swaraj cremated...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours here on Wednesday as a galaxy of leaders cutting across political lines paid rich tributes and their last respects to her.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:36 IST

Navy rescues over 500 people stranded in Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): More than 500 people were shifted with the help of Indian Navy personnel from flooded areas of Uttara Kannada to safer places on Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:20 IST

First Lok Sabha session: Highest number of oral questions...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha recorded the highest number of working hours in the last 20 years as also the highest number of questions answered orally in the same period, according to PRS Legislative Research.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:17 IST

RSS expresses grief on Sushma Swaraj's demise

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj and noted that she was happy with the removal of Article 370 by the Centre, as expressed in her last tweet.

